TNT Launches New Docuseries RICH & SHAMELESS

TNT announces its new, original true crime anthology series "Rich & Shameless," documenting the shocking real stories of the problems that befall great wealth in seven unique films that will launch summer 2022.

TNT will air an early sneak episode of the series, "Pam & Tommy: The Tape That Changed America" on Saturday, February 19, 2022, following the conclusion of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night.

Fame. Power. Success. Money can bring it all. And drain it all away. From TNT and Raw ("Three Identical Strangers" and "Don't F**k with Cats"), comes "Rich & Shameless," a seven-part series of premium films that tell the true stories of the successes, failures, thrills and miseries that accompany the kind of wealth that ordinary people can never understand. Using a combination of powerful interviews, unique archive and atmospheric visuals, "Rich & Shameless" goes behind the public façade to reveal the dangers of great prosperity.

Subjects covered throughout the docuseries include: the mysterious death of crypto millionaire and suspected con artist Gerald Cotton, Seagrams heiress Clare Bronfman and her involvement in a nefarious sex cult, the unlikely battle between Martin Shkreli and The Wu-Tang Clan, the disappearance of NBA great Bison Dele (formerly Brian Williams) at sea, fashion mogul Peter Nygard's quest for eternal youth, and more.

TNT's sneak episode focuses on actress/model Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee with never-before-told stories of the theft, release and exploitation of the most famous sex tape in history - REVEALED for the first time by the people involved.

Among the exclusive interviews are Amanda Chicago Lewis, an investigative journalist and writer of the Hulu series "Pam & Tommy"; Helen White, daughter of Milton Ingley, a low-budget porn baron who first sold the infamous tape; Cort St. George, an internet entrepreneur involved in publicizing the tape and Guerin Swing, a close friend of the pair who offers a unique insight into the couple's mindset at the time of the scandal.

Watch the teaser preview here: