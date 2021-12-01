THIS IS US Stars Chrissy Metz & Susan Kelechi Watson to Host 2022 Rose Parade on NBC

After a historic year off, NBC is proud to continue the tradition of ringing in the New Year with a live broadcast of the "133rd ROSE PARADE presented by Honda."

Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson, the multi-award-winning co-stars of NBC's "This Is Us," will host this year's telecast from Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET / 8:30-10 a.m. PT). Most NBC affiliates will also air the optional coverage of the parade from 11-11:30 a.m. ET / 8-8:30 a.m. PT.

NBC is celebrating its 95th year broadcasting the Rose Parade, beginning on radio in 1927 and then televising the annual event beginning in 1954.

Emmy and Peabody Award-winning actor, director, educator and lifelong children's literacy advocate LeVar Burton was previously announced by the Tournament of Roses as this year's Grand Marshal, along with this year's theme, "Dream. Believe. Achieve."

"I'm excited to be hosting the iconic ROSE PARADE in one of my favorite cities with one of my favorite people, Susan Kelechi Watson," Metz said.

Added Watson: "Metz, me and the iconic ROSE PARADE ... New Year's Day doesn't get much better than this!"

Nearly a thousand white-glove volunteers will spend more than 80,000 meticulous hours creating this year's masterpiece floral floats that will span up to 75-feet long and up to 35-feet high. The floats will feature effects such as pyrotechnics, smoke, waterfalls, streamers and bubbles. Beginning with a B-2 Spirit flyover, viewers will also enjoy hundreds of energetic performers and, as previously announced, 20 marching bands from the U.S. and around the world. Parade participants also include equestrian teams, the USMC Mounted Color Guard and of course, the famous Rose Queen and her Royal Court.

Metz is well known for her portrayal of Kate Pearson on NBC's award-winning drama "This Is Us." She has received both Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her work on the show, which was the winner of the 2018 and 2019 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and the People's Choice Award for Favorite New TV Drama.

Metz is a UMG recording artist working on her debut album. Additionally, she launched her wine company Joyful Heart and hosts a new competition craft show, "Meet Your Makers Showdown." She previously released her memoir, "This Is Me," which debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list.

Susan Kelechi Watson stars as Beth Pearson on "This is Us." For her work on the series, she has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards; Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for the 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 NAACP Image Awards; and has won back-to-back Outstanding Drama Ensemble SAG Awards. In addition to starring in the series, Watson penned an episode in the upcoming final season. Other TV credits include Netflix's animated series "Ada Twist, Scientist," a major recurring role on the comedy "Louie" and appearances on numerous other TV shows that include "The Blacklist," "Divorce," "Private Practice," and "Law & Order."

In film, she has starred in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," "Peter and John" and "Small Moving Parts." On stage she most recently starred in the Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park production of "Merry Wives."

Watson executive produced and starred in the acclaimed HBO special of Ta-Nehisi Coates' "Between the World and Me." She was instrumental in bringing this award-winning piece of material to the screen, helping to cast an ensemble that included Mahershala Ali and Oprah Winfrey. Watson's first foray into producing was the film "Premature," which debuted at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and was acquired by IFC Films.

Watson is also a proud Epic NEXT youth development mentor with the Epic Theatre Ensemble, a professional theater company with a mission to promote vital civic discourse and social change through drama.