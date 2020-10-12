THIS IS NEW YORK WITH JANE CURTIN Premieres Oct. 15

A new interview series.

Symphony Space is teaming up with the brilliantly hilarious, boundlessly curious, and occasionally outspoken actress Jane Curtin for a new interview series, This Is New York. The series features Jane in conversation with famous New Yorkers to explore what it is about the iconic city that inspires and propels their creative process.

New York City has been the muse of some of the world's greatest writers, actors, comedians, chefs, politicians, activists, and so many more. Symphony Space honors the fascinating complexity of New York and the mystique that surrounds it.

The series premieres on October 15 when Jane talks with beloved artist, writer, and graphic designer Maira Kalman about the city as a muse in her creative life and work. Kalman has written and illustrated dozens of books for children and adults and is a regular contributor to ​The New Yorker​, both as a columnist and as an artist. Her long, storied career is rooted in a love of everyday objects and family stories.

On November 18, Jane connects with Marcus Samuelsson, the acclaimed chef, author, television star, and philanthropist behind the restaurant Red Rooster Harlem and many more. Jane and Marcus discuss his childhood in Ethiopia and Sweden, his rise to superstardom, and his life in Harlem.

This Is New York returns on December 8 when Jane discusses politics, life, and unusual upbringings with Daily Beast Editor-at-Large, co-podcaster of The New Abnormal, and über-Tweeter Molly Jong-Fast.



Information about these events can be found at symphonyspace.org. All shows will be live streamed and available on-demand after the premiere.

View More TV Stories Related Articles