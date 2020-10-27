THIS IS LIFE WITH LISA LING Premieres Nov. 29 on CNN

The six-part immersive docuseries follows journalist Lisa Ling.

The award-winning CNN Original Series, "This is Life with Lisa Ling," returns for its seventh season on Sunday, November 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The six-part immersive docuseries follows journalist Lisa Ling as she travels across America exploring communities that are often unknown or misunderstood.

In season seven of This is Life, Ling explores the unlikely bond between prisoners and prep school students, how the digital age is affecting boys as they become men, the illicit massage parlor industry, heroin addiction, families affected by gun violence, and the rising popularity of psychedelic healing.

"In these deeply divided and divisive times, never has it been more important to share the stories of the members of our society who are often overlooked and unheard," said Lisa Ling. "Through shining a light on them, we hope it leads to better understanding and a little more compassion for one another."

The episode rollout is as follows (all times are ET/PT):

· Sunday, 11/29 - "Prison & Prep School" at 9p; "Lost Boys" at 10p

· Sunday, 12/6 - "When Heroin Hits Home" at 9p; "The Secret World of Massage Parlors" at 10p

· Sunday, 12/13 - "Under the Gun" at 10p

· Sunday, 12/20 - "Psychedelic Healing" at 10p

This is Life with Lisa Ling is produced by Part2 Pictures for CNN Original Series. Executive producers are Ling, Amy Bucher, David Shadrack Smith, Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm.

This is Life will also stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The episodes will be available on demand the day after their broadcast premiere via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

The CNN Original Series group develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees CNN Original Series and CNN FILMS for CNN Worldwide. Lyle Gamm, senior vice president of current programming, supervises production of all CNN Original Series. Since 2012, the team has produced 40 CNN Original Series, including the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, Emmy Award-winning UNITED SHADES OF AMERICA with W. Kamau Bell, and critically-acclaimed series including This is Life with Lisa Ling, First Ladies, the "Decades" series, American Dynasties: The Kennedys, The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, The History of Comedy, Race for the White House, and many others.

View More TV Stories Related Articles