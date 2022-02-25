THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF THE BROTHERS GRIMM Sets Blu-Ray Release

The classic film The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm will debut as a Two-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray™ on March 29 from the Warner Archive Collection.

Restored in 4K (3840 x 2160) master files from 6K files of original Cinerama Camera Negatives, with the most advanced technology available used by Cinerama Restorationists David Strohmaier and Tom H. March, to eliminate the "join lines" that plagued traditional release prints, and early video format releases. The Cinerama 7-channel sound has also been restored for a new 5.1 mix that brings a spectacular sonic experience to match the amazing Cinerama imagery.

The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm Two-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray will include an 8-page booklet that is a partial replica of the original souvenir program sold in theaters during the film's original theatrical roadshow engagements and be available for $24.98 SRP at the Warner Archive store on Amazon.com or online retailers where Blu-ray discs are sold.

The story behind the brothers who created beloved fairy tales come to life, with reenactments of three of their fairy tales stories. The film tells the story of the brothers' long struggle for recognition and the sacrifices they and their families made to achieve their goals. Between dreamer Wilhelm (Laurence Harvey) and practical Jacob (Karl Boehm), some marvelous fairy tales develop.

In "The Dancing Princess," a princess (Yvette Mimieux) falls in love with a charming woodsman (Russ Tamblyn). In "The Cobbler and the Elves," a Christmas miracle of dedicated labor helps the cobbler out when he most needs it. And in the last story, a fire-breathing dragon threatens the kingdom until a lowly servant (Buddy Hackett) saves the day. Shot on location in West Germany, the innovative production features Puppetoons, a technique developed by Oscar-winning special effects expert George Pal.

Meticulously restored from its original Cinerama negatives, this fanciful delight is a treat for audiences of all ages.....and this Deluxe Two Disc Edition gives the viewer the opportunity to watch the film either in a traditional letterbox format, or in the Smilebox® format which attempts to re-create the immersive Cinerama experience with a simulated curve to the screen. Both versions bring together the three original Cinerama panels with virtually no trace of the lines that joined them together when originally projected in theaters back in 1962.

Warner Archive extends its deepest thanks to Cinerama restorationists David Strohmaier and Tom March, and Decurion Corp. (parent company of Cinerama Inc), who partnered with Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.to bring this project to fruition.

SPECIAL FEATURES

• Rescuing a Fantasy Classic-Documentary (HD) NEW!

• The Epic Art of The Brothers Grimm (HD) NEW!

• The Wonderful Career of George Pal (HD) NEW!

• Trailers and more!

TECHNICAL SPECS

• NEW 2022 1080p HD Masters from the 4K restoration of original Cinerama Camera Negatives!

• TWO-DISC DELUXE SPECIAL EDITION

• 2-BD50s

• Disc 1-Restored Cinerama image letterboxed

• Disc 2-Restored Cinerama image in SMILEBOX® format, to approximate the curved theater screen experience in the home

• Disc 1-Aspect Ratio 16x9 2.89 Letterbox

• Disc 2-Aspect Ratio 16x9 2.89Smilebox®

• Audio Specs DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround

• 140 Minutes-Roadshow presentation with Overture, Intermission, Entr'acte, and Exit Music.