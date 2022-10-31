Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE WHITE LOTUS Season Two Debuted To 1.5 Million Viewers

New episodes of The White Lotus will premiere on Sundays.

Oct. 31, 2022  

The season 2 premiere of THE WHITE LOTUS tallied just over 1.5 million viewers in the U.S. on Sunday night across HBO Max and linear telecasts, according to a combination of Nielsen and first party data.

Total cross-platform viewing was up 63% vs. the season 1 premiere night (944K) and up 35% compared to the average debut night audience for each episode across season 1 (1.1M).

Season 1 went on to average 9.3M viewers per episode across platforms in the U.S. The series saw a resurgence of viewing in the weeks leading up to the season 2 premiere, ranking among the top 5 series on HBO Max last week.

The first installment, which premiered July 2021, received 20 Emmy® nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins, the most wins of any program this year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Season 2 credits include created, written and directed by Mike White; executive produced by White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine.



