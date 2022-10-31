THE WHITE LOTUS Season Two Debuted To 1.5 Million Viewers

The season 2 premiere of THE WHITE LOTUS tallied just over 1.5 million viewers in the U.S. on Sunday night across HBO Max and linear telecasts, according to a combination of Nielsen and first party data.

Total cross-platform viewing was up 63% vs. the season 1 premiere night (944K) and up 35% compared to the average debut night audience for each episode across season 1 (1.1M).

Season 1 went on to average 9.3M viewers per episode across platforms in the U.S. The series saw a resurgence of viewing in the weeks leading up to the season 2 premiere, ranking among the top 5 series on HBO Max last week.

The first installment, which premiered July 2021, received 20 Emmy® nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins, the most wins of any program this year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Season 2 credits include created, written and directed by Mike White; executive produced by White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine.