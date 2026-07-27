THE WESTIES Season 1 Finale to Air on MGM+

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THE WESTIES will conclude its first season on MGM+ with an episode titled The Irish Goodbye, airing as part of the network's Sunday night lineup at 9:00 PM ET/PT. The crime drama follows New York City's violent Irish gang of the same name and stars J.K. Simmons, Titus Welliver, TOM BRITTNEY, STANLEY MORGAN, Sarah Bolger, Jessica Frances Dukes, Hamish Allan-Headley, VINCENT WALSH, Allen Leech and HILLARY MCCORMACK. The series is set in the early 1980s, when construction of the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Hell's Kitchen threatens to upend the fragile détente between the Westies and the Italian Mafia's Five Families. CHRIS BRANCATO and Michael Panes serve as co-creators and executive producers.

Season 1 Finales Sunday, August 23

New Episodes Air Sundays at 9:00 pm ET/PT on MGM+

Starring | J.K. Simmons, Titus Welliver, Tom Brittney, Stanley Morgan, Sarah Bolger, Jessica Frances Dukes, Hamish Allan-Headley, Vincent Walsh, Allen Leech and Hillary McCormack.

Co-Creators and Executive Producers | Chris Brancato and Michael Panes

Synopsis | The Westies is a gritty and kinetic crime drama centering on New York City's infamously violent Irish gang of the same name. The series is set in the early 1980s when the construction of the Jacob Javits Convention Center on the Westies' home turf in Hell's Kitchen promises a financial windfall. Despite being outnumbered fifty-to-one by the Five Families of the Italian Mafia, the Westies' legendary brutality and cunning have given them the leverage necessary to share the spoils through a fragile détente. But internal conflict between the brash younger generation and the old-school leadership threatens to set a match to this powder keg, which will sweep the Westies into the FBI's ever-deepening investigation into the Italian mafia.

Episode 105: 'A Right Rose Tree' - Sunday, August 2 at 9:00PM ET/PT

Sweeney lets Roarke sell cocaine only if he sources it himself, putting him in Gotti's crosshairs as Gotti suspects the Westies are defying Castellano. Bridget helps Cahill secure new explosives for their IRA plot. Polk pressures Keenan to wear a wire.

Episode 106: 'Rad Tad' - Sunday, August 9 at 9:00PM ET/PT

Roarke gets a risky loan from Ruby Stein to fund a cocaine deal with a silver-spooned hotshot from downtown, only for the deal to implode. Keenan targets an older Westie to pressure Sweeney, while Bridget and the IRA cell move on Colonel Markham.

Episode 107: 'A Boy Made of Trouble' - Sunday, August 16 at 9:00PM ET/PT

Tensions between Sweeney and Roarke erupt when one of the Westies is busted for dealing. Keenan uses the case to pressure Sweeney and earn Polk's trust. Flanagan's personal life unravels. Bridget pushes deeper into her mission as Cahill's motives blur.

Episode 108: 'The Irish Goodbye' - Sunday, August 23 at 9:00PM ET/PT

Roarke and Sweeney's fallout splits the Westies, pitting old guard against young. Bridget pushes ahead with the mission but faces shattering truths. Polk increases pressure on Sweeney and Gotti, while Keenan wrestles with guilt and a son slipping away.

August 2026 – Programming Highlights

Films

Men In Black

Coming Thursday, August 13

An agent from a secret government organization that monitors alien activity on Earth recruits an NYPD cop to help him recover an item that has been stolen by an intergalactic criminal.

Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

Writer: Lowell Cunningham, Ed Solomon

Cast: Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith, Linda Fiorentino

Masters of The Universe

Coming Thursday, August 13

The heroic warrior He-Man battles against the evil lord Skeletor and his armies of darkness for control of Castle Grayskull.

Director: Gary Goddard

Writer: David Odell, Gary Goddard, Roger Sweet

Cast: Dolph Lundgren, Frank Langella, Meg Foster

Deep Water

Coming Sunday, August 16

In the finale, a rift between Roarke and Sweeney divides the Westies along generational lines as Bridget's mission reaches a turning point and Polk tightens pressure on Sweeney and Gotti. MGM+ has also listed several films as part of its broader August programming slate.

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