THE VIEW Will Return to Its NYC Studio for Season 25

At 11:00 a.m. on Aug. 11, 1997, The ABC Television Network aired the live, premiere broadcast of The View, a talk show created by Barbara Walters and unlike any that had previously appeared on television. THE TALK show phenomenon that has been often imitated but never duplicated is set to return to its New York City studio on Tuesday, September 7 at 11 a.m. ET for the live premiere of its historic 25th anniversary season.

After concluding season 24 as the most-watched daytime talk show, ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs for the first time in the show's history, The View begins its seasonlong silver anniversary celebration when the co-hosts return to the studio and the iconic Hot Topics table. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines will host together in-studio for the first time since March 2020. Political commentator Ana Navarro continues in her role as guest co-host, making regular appearances throughout the season.

"25 years is such an incredible milestone," said executive producer Brian Teta. "We have so much planned to honor this amazing platform that Barbara Walters created. I can't think of a better way to kick off that celebration than by welcoming the co-hosts back to the iconic View table and to have them in front of a live studio audience again. We have some truly exciting plans to celebrate this anniversary all season long. We'll be inviting back all of our legendary lineup of former View co-hosts to guest as well as 'taking a little time' to find our next permanent cohost to join the panel."

After nearly a quarter of a century of Hot Topics and headlines debated and discussed by 22 co-hosts, the women who formerly had a seat at the table will visit "The View" on Fridays to help celebrate the show's incredible milestone. Star Jones returns to guest co-host for the first "Flashback Friday" and talk about her nine-season run as one of the show's original hosts, Friday, September 10.

Continuing the mission of dynamic conversations with diverse points of view, "The View" is taking a little time to fill the co-host seat vacant since Meghan McCain's departure at the end of season 24. Throughout the season, the show will welcome conservative voices to guest co-host starting with former Utah congresswoman Mia Love premiere week. Additional guest co-hosts appearing in the coming months include Condoleezza Rice, S.E. Cupp, Carly Fiorina, Eboni K. Williams, Mary Katharine Ham, Alyssa Farah, Cameran Eubanks and Gretchen Carlson.

Get ready for candid and revealing conversations, never-before-heard stories, firsthand details behind headline-making controversies and moments that firmly cemented THE TALK show in pop-culture history from the incredible women who have had a seat at the table. On SEPT. 14, "The View" will debut "Behind The Table," a special podcast series from ABC Audio featuring former and current co-hosts for an extraordinary look inside THE TALK show that has been making headlines since Barbara Walters first uttered the phrase, "I had this idea for a show." From the exclusive interviews with celebrities, newsmakers and politicians to the behind-the-scenes stories and their Twitter-trending conversations on-air, nothing is off limits. New episodes to post weekly.