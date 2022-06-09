THE VIEW Ranks #1 in Households and Total Viewers Among the Daytime Network

For the week of May 23, the most recent week including syndication, "The View" ranked No. 1 in Households (1.7 rtg.-tie) and Total Viewers (2.419 million) among all network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs, versus "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (1.6 rtg. and 2.349 million, respectively), "Dr. Phil" (1.5 rtg. and 2.154 million, respectively), NBC's "Today Third Hour" (1.4 rtg. and 1.942 million, respectively) and CBS' "The Talk" (1.1 rtg. and 1.619 million, respectively).

For the week of May 30, "The View" ranked No. 1 in Households (1.5 rtg.) and Total Viewers (2.134 million) among the daytime network talk shows and news programs, leading NBC's "TODAY Third Hour" (1.4 rtg. and 2.065 million, respectively), "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna" (1.0 rtg. and 1.408 million, respectively) and CBS' "The Talk" (1.0 rtg. and 1.453 million, respectively). Season to date, "The View" ranks No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among the daytime network talk shows and news programs.

"The View" averaged 2.134 million Total Viewers, 237,000 Women 25-54 and 173,000 Women 18-49, during the week of May 30, 2022, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

NOTE: Due to Memorial Day Monday (5/30/22), "The View" was coded as a special. The telecast is excluded from THE WEEKLY averages. "The View"'s averages are based on four days (Tuesday-Friday).

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Women 25-54 and Women 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 5/30/22), Previous Week (w/o 5/23/22) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 5/31/21), or as dated. Season 2021-2022 (9/6/21 - 6/5/22) and Season 2020-2021 (9/7/20 - 6/6/21). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Prior to 8/31/20, ratings do not include OOH viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.