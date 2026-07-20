THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to Feature Kevin Hart, Zendaya & More

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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON has released its guest lineup for the week of July 20 through July 27, with appearances scheduled from Kevin Hart, Zendaya, Travis Scott, Shania Twain, Christopher Nolan, and others. Tuesday's episode will also include a performance from LES MISERABLES - THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR, while musical guests across the week include Buju Banton, Phoebe Bridgers, and Bebe Rexha. The Friday, July 24 episode featuring Zendaya and Phoebe Bridgers is listed as an original air date rebroadcast from July 15.

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON' Listings: July 20 - July 27

Monday, July 20: Guests include Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled and musical guest Buju Banton. Show #2316

Tuesday, July 21: Guests include Travis Scott, Drew Brees and a performance from Les Misérables – THE ARENA Concert Spectacular. Show #2317

Wednesday, July 22: Guests include Shania Twain, John Leguizamo and musical guest Shania Twain. Show #2318

Thursday, July 23: Guests include Christopher Nolan, Ben Rice and comedian Pete Lee. Show #2319

Friday, July 24: Guests include Zendaya, Chrissy Metz and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. (OAD 7/15/26)

**Monday, July 27: Guests include musical guest Bebe Rexha. Show #2320

**denotes changes or additions

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON tapes at NBC Studios in New York. Recent coverage on BroadwayWorld has included segments and performances from the show's ongoing run, including a report on Will Ferrell's birthday appearance and Gracie Abrams discussing her album DAUGHTER FROM HELL earlier this month.

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