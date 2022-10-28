THE SILENT TWINS to Stream on Peacock in November

Peacock has announced Focus Features The Silent Twins will stream exclusively on Peacock starting November 4, 2022.

The film stars Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance.

The Silent Twins is the astounding true story of twin sisters who only communicated with one another. As a result, they created a rich, fascinating world to escape the reality of their own lives. Based on the best-selling book The Silent Twins, the film stars Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance.

