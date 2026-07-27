THE SHARDS Cast Goes Behind the Scenes in New Official Podcast Trailer

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FX has released a trailer for the Official Podcast tied to THE SHARDS, its upcoming drama series, previewing a companion show hosted by Evan Ross Katz that promises to take listeners behind the scenes with the cast. The trailer features appearances from stars Igby Rigney, Kaia Gerber, Homer Gere, Hayes Warner, Graham Campbell, Evan Rachel Wood, Wes Bentley, and Jordan Roth, signaling that the podcast will dig into the making of the series beyond the plot itself.

THE SHARDS is a drama series executive produced by Ryan Murphy and based on the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the story follows privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy, and obsession, with something more sinister lurking beneath the surface of their world.

According to the source description, the podcast will also bring in key behind-the-scenes voices, including co-executive producer and costume designer Lou Eyrich, costume designer Josh Marsh, and production designer Cat Smith, suggesting episodes will explore the visual and stylistic choices that shape the series' 1980s setting. The Official Podcast is produced by FX in partnership with At Will Media and is set to premiere August 5 on FX, Hulu, YouTube, and other podcast platforms, aligning with the series' own premiere date.

The podcast trailer follows other recent promotional efforts for the series, including its official trailer and a lighter cast appearance on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, where the ensemble played a round of Who's Most Likely To, trading personal reveals ahead of the show's debut.

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