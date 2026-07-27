THE SAMURAI AND THE PRISONER to Open in NY and LA Theaters Friday

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THE SAMURAI AND THE PRISONER, a new film from Japanese director KIYOSHI KUROSAWA, is set to open in theaters in New York and Los Angeles this Friday. The release brings Kurosawa's latest work to American audiences in select markets on both coasts.

Written and Directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa (CURE, CLOUD)

In theaters this Friday, July 31 in NY & LA

Expansion to Follow

New York Theaters

Film at Lincoln Center

IFC Center

When Lord Murashige rises up against the tyrannical Oda, he finds himself besieged within the walls of his own castle. Isolated, he is confronted with a series of mysterious crimes that shatter the fragile order of his court, plunging the fortress into fear and suspicion. With Oda's army closing in and a traitor hiding among his ranks, Murashige is forced into an uneasy alliance with Kanbei, a brilliant and dangerous strategist held prisoner in the dungeon, as he must outwit his enemies and uncover the truth before time runs out.

Opening Weekend Screenings with Q&A

All followed by Q&A with filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Friday, July 31 at 6:05PM

IFC Center (323 6th Ave)

Saturday, August 1 at 3:00PM

Walter Reade Theater (165 W 65th St)

Saturday, August 1 at 6:30PM

Walter Reade Theater (165 W 65th St)

Sunday, August 2 at 4:15PM

Walter Reade Theater (165 W 65th St)

Monday, August 3 at 6:05PM

IFC Center (323 6th Ave)

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