THE SAMURAI AND THE PRISONER to Open in NY and LA Theaters Friday
The Japanese director's latest work arrives in select theaters on the East and West coasts.
THE SAMURAI AND THE PRISONER, a new film from Japanese director KIYOSHI KUROSAWA, is set to open in theaters in New York and Los Angeles this Friday. The release brings Kurosawa's latest work to American audiences in select markets on both coasts.
Written and Directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa (CURE, CLOUD)
In theaters this Friday, July 31 in NY & LA
Expansion to Follow
New York Theaters
Film at Lincoln Center
IFC Center
When Lord Murashige rises up against the tyrannical Oda, he finds himself besieged within the walls of his own castle. Isolated, he is confronted with a series of mysterious crimes that shatter the fragile order of his court, plunging the fortress into fear and suspicion. With Oda's army closing in and a traitor hiding among his ranks, Murashige is forced into an uneasy alliance with Kanbei, a brilliant and dangerous strategist held prisoner in the dungeon, as he must outwit his enemies and uncover the truth before time runs out.
Opening Weekend Screenings with Q&A
All followed by Q&A with filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Friday, July 31 at 6:05PM
IFC Center (323 6th Ave)
Saturday, August 1 at 3:00PM
Walter Reade Theater (165 W 65th St)
Saturday, August 1 at 6:30PM
Walter Reade Theater (165 W 65th St)
Sunday, August 2 at 4:15PM
Walter Reade Theater (165 W 65th St)
Monday, August 3 at 6:05PM
IFC Center (323 6th Ave)