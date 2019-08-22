THE PALEY CENTER SALUTES THE GOOD PLACE Celebrates NBC's Beloved Comedy

In anticipation and celebration of the fourth and final season of NBC's critically applauded and Emmy Award-nominated comedy, the network and The Paley Center for Media are collaborating on the hourlong special "The Paley Center Salutes The Good Place," scheduled to air Thursday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

"As it begins its final season, 'The Good Place' has become a cultural touchstone representing the best of television anywhere," said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs and Late Night, NBC Entertainment. "We're excited to partner with The Paley Center for Media to honor such an outstanding show that's admired by so many of its devoted fans."

"With its brilliant acting, writing and directing, it's easy to see why 'The Good Place' has taken its place among television's most memorable comedies," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We're thrilled to team up with our friends at NBC to offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at this beloved series."

Comprised of the best moments, hilarity and wit from the show's first three seasons, "The Paley Center Salutes The Good Place" will feature interviews with the show's stars - Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and D'Arcy Carden - as well as with creator Michael Schur. In addition, the show will offer rarely seen behind-the-scenes footage.

The new season of "The Good Place" will premiere Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT as part of NBC's comedy lineup. The evening begins with the return of "Superstore" at 8 p.m. followed by the new series "Perfect Harmony," starring Bradley Whitford. Immediately after "The Good Place" comes the new series "Sunnyside," starring Kal Penn and executive produced by Schur.

"The Good Place" is currently Emmy nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series as well as receiving nods for Ted Danson for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and Maya Rudolph for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

In addition, the show has previously won the AFI Award for Program of the Year and the Television Critics Assn. Award for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy.

"The Paley Center Salutes The Good Place" will be produced by Brad Lachman Productions in association with The Paley Center for Media. Maureen J. Reidy, Brad Lachman and Diane Lewis will executive produce. Bill Bracken will co-executive produce.

"The Good Place" is executive produced by Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett and Drew Goddard. The series is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment.





