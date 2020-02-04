THE NAKED AND THE DEAD Slated for Prestige Limited Television Series

Norman Mailer's youngest son, John Buffalo Mailer, has entered into a partnership between Hivemind's Sean Daniel and Kathy Lingg, Washington Place Productions' Miles Mogulescu, and Mailer-Tuchman Media's Martin Tuchman and Jennifer Gelfer to produce a major limited series based on Norman Mailer's renowned novel, The Naked and the Dead. The deal was brokered by UTA. The partnership is packaging the project and seeking a top showrunner.

Hailed as the first novel to come out of World War II, and on the New York Times Best Seller list for 62 consecutive weeks, The Naked and the Dead received unprecedented critical acclaim upon its publication and has since enjoyed a well-deserved tenure in the American canon. The Providence Journal called it, "the most important American novel since Moby Dick." The San Francisco Chronicle hailed it as, "the best novel to come out of the war, perhaps the best novel to come out of any war." The Philadelphia Inquirer called it, "Vibrant with life, abundant with real people, full of memorable scenes. To call it merely a great book about the war would be to minimize it's achievement."

"Norman Mailer is a giant of American literature, and we're excited, honored, and humbled to be involved in bringing his universal and deeply impactful novel on the human cost of war to the screen for a new generation," said producers Sean Daniel and Kathy Lingg of Hivemind.

Co-founded by Daniel and Lingg in partnership with producers Jason F. Brown and Dinesh Shamdasani, Hivemind is a Los Angeles-based production company dedicated to pairing premier creative talent with globally recognized properties and franchises from the worlds of literary fiction, comic books, video games, and more. The company's current projects include the international hit series The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill, for Netflix and the acclaimed science-fiction series The Expanse, which is currently filming its fifth season for Amazon Studios.

"Nearly twenty years ago my father entrusted the adaptation of 'The Naked And The Dead' to me, but it was too epic a book to fit into a feature-length film, so we held off," explained John Buffalo Mailer. "Now, the new gilded age of television has enabled a big enough limited series to do it justice. It is an honor to be partnered with this extraordinary group of producers to finally give this iconic book that has dazzled generations the screen adaptation it deserves. It was worth the wait to do it right."

Mailer is Creative Director of Mailer-Tuchman Media, which, along with Executive Producer Martin Tuchman and Executive Director Jennifer Gelfer, produces films for intergenerational audiences and has three upcoming features ("DieRy," "Inside Me," and "The Second Sun") plus two upcoming television series ("Mailer" and "Who Wrote the Bible?").

Washington Place Productions' Miles Mogulescu is an Academy Award nominee and a former Senior VP at MGM. Washington Place Productions is currently producing an English language re-imagination of the Cannes award-winning film "Moscow Belgium" and a documentary on the iconic vocal harmony group, The Manhattan Transfer.

Mogulescu added," With so much quality television from so many services, 'The Naked and the Dead' will stand out from the crowd as a major cultural event."





