THE LEGEND OF KORRA IN CONCERT Sets 2027 U.S. Dates

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Following Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert, The Legend of Korra In Concert, a new live-to-picture orchestral experience that brings the acclaimed animated series to life on stage, will kick off next year.

The U.S. tour to more than 20 cities will launch in Omaha on January 10, 2027, concurrent with a European leg to 10 cities beginning January 31. The tour coincides with the 15th anniversary of The Legend of Korra, which premiered on Nickelodeon in 2012. The announcement arrives just ahead of next week’s San Diego Comic-Con. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 17, and are available through www.legendofkorrainconcert.com.

The Legend of Korra in Concert hails from the producers of global touring sensations Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert and Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour. Together, they have sold more than half a million tickets across more than 25 countries.

The new production invites fans to experience Korra's world through a live symphonic performance of Jeremy Zuckerman's genre-defying score synchronized with HD projections of memorable scenes from the series.

“The music of The Legend of Korra explores a very different emotional and musical landscape than Avatar: The Last Airbender, blending orchestral, jazz, and electronic influences to reflect Korra’s more modern world,” says Zuckerman. “Hearing that score performed live brings a new level of energy to the music, and allows audiences to experience the story in a completely different way.”

The Legend of Korra follows a powerful young hero who can control the elements as she journeys to a bustling city to begin her airbending training and protect it from crime and growing rebellion.

Since its debut, The Legend of Korra has remained a favorite among fans of the Avatar Legends universe, expanding THE FRANCHISE with new characters and deeper mythology. Set 70 years after Avatar: The Last Airbender, the action-packed series is available to stream on Paramount+.

Tour Schedule

January 10 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theatre January 14 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern January 15 Riverside, CA Fox Theater January 16 Tempe, AZ Gammage Auditorium January 17 Costa Mesa, CA Segerstrom Center for the Arts January 18 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre January 20 Seattle, WA 5th Avenue Theatre January 21 Eugene, OR Hult Center for the Performing Arts January 23 San Jose, CA San Jose Center for the Performing Arts January 24 San Francisco, CA Golden Gate Theatre January 28 Denver, CO Buell Theatre January 29 Albuquerque, NM Popejoy Hall January 30 Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center January 31 Tucson, AZ Fox Theatre February 7 Kansas City, MO Muriel Kauffman Theatre February 12 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre February 20 Detroit, MI Fisher Theatre February 21 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theatre February 23 Baltimore, MD Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall March 4 Boston, MA Colonial Theatre March 5 Newark, NJ New Jersey Performing Arts Center March 6 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre March 9 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theatre

About The Legend of Korra

The Legend of Korra launched in April 2012 on Nickelodeon and ran for four seasons (52 episodes). Created and executive produced by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, The Legend of Korra is translated into more than 25 languages for Nickelodeon-branded channels internationally.

The story of The Legend of Korra, set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender 70 years later, follows THE JOURNEY of Avatar Korra, a 17-year-old girl striving to live up to the legacy of her predecessor Avatar Aang, while using her mastery of all four elements to confront political and spiritual unrest in a modernizing world.

The property has translated into an ongoing graphic novel series. The first graphic novel storyline, Legend of Korra: Turf Wars, written by DiMartino, captured various top 10 sales spots across children's fiction, YA science fiction, and graphic novel categories. In 2025, The Legend of Korra became the spotlight focus of Season 4 of the Signal Award-winning podcast Avatar: Braving the Elements.

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