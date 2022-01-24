THE KING'S MAN Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release

Uncover the SECRETS OF the world's most stylish spy organization and learn how it all began with the ingenious and action-packed origin story The King's Man. From masterful filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, The King's Man explores the mythology of the very first independent INTELLIGENCE agency.

Set in the historic WWI era, the lethal yet impeccably trained spies take on the ultimate mission to save the fate of humanity. Add the film to your Kingsman collection on Digital February 18 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD February 22.

Also for fans of the stylish spy series comes The Kingsman Collection. All three films, with bonus features, together for the first time. The collection will be available digitally on February 18 and as a collectible SteelBook on February 22.

Set during WWI, The King's Man tells the exhilarating origin story of Kingsman, the world's very first independent INTELLIGENCE agency. As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions across the globe, one man must race against time to stop them.

Bonus Features

The King's Man: The Great Game Begins Documentary

A Generation Lost - Discover how the filmmakers created a richly textured story that explores the origins of the Kingsman spy organization.

Oxfords and Rogues - Meet the phenomenal new cast of characters Matthew Vaughn has assembled.

All the World's a Stage - Delve into the meticulous world-building of THE KING'S MAN with interviews, on-location footage, artwork, and details of on-set construction and design.

Instruments of War - Experience the analog spy tech and early 20th century weaponry utilized in THE KING'S MAN and see a breakdown of the precise execution and evolution of the major stunts and combat in the film.

Fortune Favors the Bold - Join Matthew Vaughn and his team for music scoring and sound design.

Long Live the Kingsman - Cast and crew reveal their thoughts about their collective journey through the very special experience of making THE KING'S MAN.

Featurettes

No Man's Land - Experience the creative process behind the harrowing knife battle sequence in several stages: rehearsals, storyboards, interviews and on-set footage, culminating with the atmospheric VFX.

Remembrance and Finding Purpose - Learn about amazing organizations such as The Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes, two U.K.-based resources for recovery, well-being and employment for military veterans. Also hear why Matthew Vaughn strongly supports their mission.