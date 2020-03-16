THE HANDMAID'S TALE Season 4 Premiere Date and More Revealed

Information about the upcoming season of The Handmaid's Tale including the premiere date, episode count and more has been revealed!

TV Guide has reported that Season 4 will premiere in the Fall of 2020. Deadline has revealed that Production has been put on hold due to coronavirus, and IndieWire has reported that season 4 will be 10 episodes.

Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid's Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a twisted fundamentalism in its militarized 'return to traditional values'.

As one of the few remaining fertile women, Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is a Handmaid in the Commander's household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate the world. In this terrifying society, Offred must navigate between Commanders, their cruel Wives, domestic Marthas, and her fellow Handmaids - where anyone could be a spy for Gilead - all with one goal: to survive and find the daughter that was taken from her.

