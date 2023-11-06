THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY Special Coming to Roku

This holiday season, “The Great American Baking Show” co-hosts Casey Wilson and Zach Cherry take audiences into in the iconic tent for a spectacular, celebrity-filled holiday special.

The new episode will begin streaming this Friday, November 10, 2023.

Six celebrity bakers put on their aprons, turn on their ovens, and fire up a holiday storm. They whisk, bake, and fake their way to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith and compete for the coveted cake stand and Star Baker crown.

The cast includes Arturo Castro, DeAndre Jordan, Ego Nwodim, Heather McMahan,

Joel McHale and Phoebe Robinson.

