THE GOLDBERGS Takes Off With New AIRPLANE! Inspired Key Art

"The Goldbergs" continues its yearly movie homage season premiere tradition with a nod to the '80s classic comedy "Airplane!"

"The Goldbergs" continues its yearly movie homage season premiere tradition with a nod to the '80s classic comedy "Airplane!" and has released new key art and a promo. The episode airs WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC, as part of a one-hour event with back-to-back episodes of the long-running comedy.

Despite the challenges, ups, downs, twists and turns of life together, everyone's favorite '80s family, the Goldbergs, proves that life will be sweet. "The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Al "Pops" Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.

Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, Bill Callahan, David Guarascio and Annie Mebane are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

"The Goldbergs" (#TheGoldbergs) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Check out the promo here:

