THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE Will Be Released on Digital in November

Searchlight Pictures' transcendent biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield tells the incredible true story of an icon. Praised by critics for its captivating performances, the film will be available on Digital November 2 and on Blu-ray and DVD November 16.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker (Jessica Chastain). In the 1970s and '80s, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield) built a burgeoning religious broadcasting network and theme park - until rivals, financial wrongdoing and scandal toppled their empire.

The DVD will feature special bonus content with interviews on what drew Jessica Chastain, cast mates and filmmakers to The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Plus, from prosthetics to singing, uncover Jessica Chastain's remarkable multi-layered transformation into Tammy Faye Bakker.

Watch the trailer for the film here: