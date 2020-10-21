THE DOCTORS Cast Reunites Oct. 23

The reunion will feature Elizabeth Hubbard, Kim Zimmer, Jada Rowland, Marie Thomas-Foster and Frank Telfer.

Retro TV is partnering with "The Locher Room" Youtube channel to host a second live reunion with cast members from the classic daytime drama THE DOCTORS 2 p.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 23. The reunion will feature Elizabeth Hubbard, Kim Zimmer, Jada Rowland, Marie Thomas-Foster and Frank Telfer.

Hosted by Alan Locher, the former publicist for As The World Turns and Guiding Light, "The Locher Room" features stars from daytime dramas of the past and present sharing their stories and unique experiences during the runs of their shows.

"Fans are still talking about our last reunion," said Locher. "Hearing from stars like Nancy Stafford and Jonathan Frakes about the impact their time on this series had was just thrilling."

To watch the two reunion shows, visit "The Locher Room" YouTube channel , the Retro TV Facebook page or the Watch The Doctors Facebook page.

"Partnering with Alan on these reunions has been great energy," said Joel Wertman, president and CEO of Luken Communications, parent company of Retro TV . "Fans really care about this series and the actors who spent so many years in their living rooms. They love hearing from them about the roles and their careers."

Fans joining the Oct. 23 virtual reunion will hear from cast members about their lives and work as well as have the opportunity to ask them questions via the live chat.

Retro TV, the exclusive home of The Doctors, broadcasts the series weekdays at 12 noon and at 7:30 p.m., both EDT/PDT (see listings at www.myretrotv.com ). The classic soap also streams at 4 p.m. EDT weekdays on MyRetroTV.com and the retro tv Roku channel.

Retro TV also offers the subscription service, WatchTheDoctors.com , featuring on-demand episodes and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. For a limited time, fans are invited to use the coupon code "NICKALTHEA" to enjoy a free month-long trial offer. Subscriptions are just $2.99 per month or $30 per year at WatchTheDoctors.com , on the Roku channel, on Apple TV and at your favorite App Store. Episodes from 1967-75 and exclusive cast interviews are currently available on the site. Episodes from 1976, 1977 and 1978 will be added on Friday, Oct. 30.

Set in the fictional New England city of Madison, THE DOCTORS was known for featuring cutting-edge storylines and received seventeen Emmy Award nominations. The series ran from 1963 to 1982 with cast alums including Alec Baldwin (30 Rock), daytime stars Kim Zimmer (Guiding Light) and Anna Stuart (Another World), Ted Danson (Cheers), Kathleen Turner (Peggy Sue Got Married) and Emmy Award-winning actress Elizabeth Hubbard (As the World Turns).

