THE DAILY SHOW to Launch First-Ever Micro Drama Series on Comedy Central

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Comedy Central announced on July 21, 2026 that THE DAILY SHOW will launch its first-ever micro drama series, titled THE DAILY SHOW PRESENTS: TWO BILLIONAIRES FIGHT TO DOMINATE THE COUNTRY... AND MY HEART!, marking the first micro series from a late-night franchise. The satirical short-form series follows two tech billionaires, Egon Husk and Jiff Davos, who compete to build an AI president while also vying for the attention of the president's daughter, Alonka. The announcement comes as THE DAILY SHOW reported its highest-rated second quarter among adults 18-49 in nine years and currently holds the rank of the number one most viewed cable program across social platforms in 2026.

A satirical take on the viral short-form soap phenomenon, the series brings THE DAILY SHOW's signature political comedy to the rapidly growing micro series format.

ABOUT THE SERIES

THE DAILY SHOW PRESENTS: TWO BILLIONAIRES FIGHT TO DOMINATE THE COUNTRY… AND MY HEART!: When the president's beautiful daughter Alonka announces that her aging father wants to spend more of his Oval Office time sleeping, two filthy rich tech gods -- Egon Husk and Jiff Davos -- must compete to build a new AI President to help him run the country. But their lust for power, and Alonka, leads to dangerously hot complications.

Following THE DAILY SHOW's seven Emmy nominations, including for Best Variety Series, the micro drama series builds on the show's growing portfolio of digital original content, which includes Emmy Award-winning recurring segments 'Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse' and 'Desi Lydic Foxsplains' and the #1 podcast feed in late night, The Daily Show: Ears Edition.

Jon Stewart hosts the award-winning late-night franchise alongside THE DAILY SHOW's News Team, including Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic with Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

Source: Daily Show on CMDY, 2Q26; Nielsen Big Data + Panel for 4Q25 thru the present, Panel Only for historical; L+3 coverage ratings; Social- SCR Live or New, Domo.

THE DAILY SHOW, hosted by Jon Stewart alongside correspondents including Desi Lydic, Jordan Klepper, Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, and Michael Kosta, has been the subject of recent BroadwayWorld coverage. For more on the show's recent episodes, see this report on Jon Stewart's return to the desk and Desi Lydic's hosting duties.

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