THE DAILY SHOW is Live Tonight at 11 p.m.

Tonight airing on both coasts at 11:00pm ET; 8:00pm PT.

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" is covering election night with a LIVE one-hour episode, "Votegasm 2020: What Could Go Wrong? (Again)," tonight airing on both coasts at 11:00pm ET; 8:00pm PT on Comedy Central, and simulcast on MTV, MTV2, VH1, BET, BET Her and POP TV at 11:00pm ET (east coast only). Guests will include Don Cheadle (actor & activist) and Dr. Tressie McMillan Cottom (writer, sociologist & professor).



The culmination of its ongoing "Votegasm 2020" election coverage, "The Daily Show" will broadcast from its election fallout shelter in NYC and provide up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the results of the presidential race from host Trevor Noah, as well as guest interviews and coverage from the News Team including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Jaboukie Young-White and Roy Wood Jr., with special reporting from Jordan Klepper.



Since 2000, the late night franchise has historically provided live coverage of Election Night, reacting in real time to the news. In addition to on-air coverage, the #1 most-engaging late-night show will stream the full episode Live on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter, and provide continuous content across the show's social platforms as the night progresses.

Watch a promo here:

View More TV Stories Related Articles