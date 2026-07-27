THE DAILY SHOW: Jon Stewart to Host Tonight, Jordan Klepper to Follow This Week
Guests set to appear include Kaitlan Collins, Jeff Hiller, Twin Temple and Theo Baker.
JON STEWART is set to host THE DAILY SHOW tonight, with JORDAN KLEPPER taking over the anchor desk Tuesday through Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central. Episodes will stream on Paramount+ the following morning. Stewart and Klepper will be joined throughout the week by the program's News Team, including RONNY CHIENG, JOSH JOHNSON, MICHAEL KOSTA and DESI LYDIC, along with TROY IWATA and GRACE KUHLENSCHMIDT. The week's guest lineup includes KAITLAN COLLINS, JEFF HILLER, the band TWIN TEMPLE and journalist THEO BAKER, who will appear to discuss projects ranging from a CNN program to a new album and book.
Guest Lineup
Mon, July 27 (Tonight): Kaitlan Collins (CNN Anchor, 'The Source with Kaitlan Collins' & chief White House correspondent)
Tues, July 28: Jeff Hiller (comedian & actor - promoting Apple TV shows 'Pluribus' & 'Widow's Bay')
Wed, July 29: Twin Temple (band - promoting album 'Doomed Lovers) - interview & performance
Thurs, July 30: Theo Baker (investigative journalist & bestselling author - promoting book 'How to Rule the World')