THE CURSE OF OAK ISLAND & HISTORY'S MYSTERY FILES to Premiere

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A new season of THE CURSE OF OAK ISLAND and new series HISTORY'S MYSTERY FILES premieres Tuesday, November 10 at 9pm and 10pm ET/PT.

After more than a decade of searching, THE CURSE OF OAK ISLAND's Rick and Marty Lagina believe they've never been closer to solving the Oak Island mystery. But after dedicating so much of their lives to the search, the brothers know the window to fulfill their lifelong dream won't stay open forever. With years of groundbreaking discoveries now pointing toward long-sought answers, Rick, Marty and the team push further than ever, determined to validate a lifetime of work and the legacy of generations of searchers who came before them.

History has spent decades investigating the mysteries that challenge what we know about the past, and what we think is possible. The HISTORY Channel's new series HISTORY'S MYSTERY FILES revisits the most unforgettable cases across history and pop culture, from sacred discoveries and bizarre weapons to unsolved disappearances and high strangeness. Hosted by actor and comedian Jorge Garcia ('Lost,' 'Hawaii Five-0'), each episode follows the clues, the evidence, and the questions that refuse to go away.

Each week, new episodes will stream on The HISTORY Channel app, history.com, and across major TV providers' VOD platforms the day after they air on The HISTORY Channel. Episodes will also be available ad-free by downloading to own wherever viewers purchase their favorite series.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 11 Hrs 09 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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