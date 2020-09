THE CHI Renewed for Season Four on Showtime

Produced entirely in its namesake city, season three of THE CHI found Kevin (Hibbert), Kiesha (Baker) and their newlywed mothers Nina (Tyla Abercrumbie) and Dre (Miriam A. Hyman) as they underwent a seismic shift in their blended family when Kiesha goes missing. Emmett (Latimore) grappled with the loss of his business partner as he struggled to mature into a full-fledged businessman and family man with girlfriend Tiff (Hannaha Hall). Jada (Ross) had her sights set on her own next chapter with a budding romance. A fledgling Ronnie (Mwine) was unsure of his life's purpose but hoped it wasn't too late to transform himself. Jake (Epps) found himself in a tug-of-war when his estranged brother Trig (Luke James) and girlfriend Imani (Jasmine Davis) arrived back in town to extricate Jake from his powerful new father-figure, Douda (Curtiss Cook). Meanwhile, Papa (Brown Jr.) found love in an unlikely place with former rival Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale). Season three guest stars included series creator Waithe, two-time Grammy® nominee James (Star, Little), Alani "La La" Anthony (Power), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Bird Box) and Kandi Burruss (The Real Housewives of Atlanta). In addition to Waithe, Common and Hillian, the hit drama series is also executive produced by Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Road Productions, Rick Famuyiwa and Jet Wilkinson. To learn more about THE CHI, visit SHO.com and follow on Twitter Facebook and Instagram . Join the conversation using #TheChi.