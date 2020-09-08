THE CHI Renewed for Season Four on Showtime

SHOWTIME has picked up the hit drama series

THE CHI

for a fourth season. Created and executive produced by Emmy

®

winner Lena Waithe (

Twenties, Boomerang

) and executive produced by Academy Award

®

, Emmy and Golden Globe

®

winner Common (

Selma

),

THE CHI

is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the SOUTH SIDE of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Season three cast included Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (

Queen of Katwe

), Jacob Latimore (

Sleight

), Alex Hibbert (

Moonlight

), Yolonda Ross (

Treme

), Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps and Birgundi Baker (

Station 19

). Justin Hillian (

Snowfall

) will return as showrunner and executive producer for the fourth season.

THE CHI

is produced by Touchstone Television

(HOMELAND)

. Season three of

THE CHI

was up double-digits across platforms over last season and doubled its audience on streaming platforms.