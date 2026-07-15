THE CHALLENGE: CUTTHROAT Season 42 Official Trailer Debuts Ahead of Paramount+ Premiere

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Paramount+ unveiled the official trailer for Season 42 of THE CHALLENGE: CUTTHROAT, offering a first look at the upcoming installment of the long-running competition franchise. The season is set entirely in Thailand and brings together 24 competitors described as a mix of franchise veterans and newcomers.

THE CHALLENGE: CUTTHROAT introduces a team-based format for the season, with competitors divided into three groups. Unlike previous individual-focused structures, the only path to the prize money requires crossing the finish line as a unit. The season's grand prize is $500,000, split among the winning team.

The trailer outlines the central tension of the format: nominated captains must weigh personal ambition against the loyalty required to keep their team intact, while solo players must demonstrate they can function within a group or risk elimination from prize contention. The season premieres August 5 on Paramount+.

Paramount has been active in releasing preview content across its streaming slate in recent weeks, including a compilation of fire-making challenge moments from SURVIVOR spanning ten seasons of that competition series, also available on Paramount+.

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