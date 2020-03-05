THE BOY WHO SOLD THE WORLD Premieres March 15

Ben Pasternak created a viral game app while in middle school in Australia. By 15 he had secured funding from VC's to build a new tech startup. So Ben dropped out of school and convinced his parents to let him live alone in NYC to lead his new company. A master at growth hacking with a strong eye for design, Ben was committed to making the world's next big social app.

But after running out of money, and confronting controversies that pushed him to the edge of insanity, Ben rebooted his career at 19, finding a new and unexpected purpose.



The Boy Who Sold The World is a modern coming-of-age story that illuminates the inner workings of the tech industry from a rare and highly personal lens.



The Boy Who Sold the World is directed by Adam Barton, produced by Jack Turner and Chris Smith. Executive Producers are Sam Bathrick, Alex Cullen, Adam Barton. Editor is Sam Mink. Cinematographer is Adam Barton. Resonant Pictures is a brooklyn-based production company specializing in documentary and commercial content. Resonant has two films in the 2020 SXSW lineup: The Boy Who Sold The World (Documentary, in Competition) and The Surrogate (Narrative, Visions), a co-production with Tandem Pictures.





Related Articles View More TV Stories