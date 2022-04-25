THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF JERUSALEM Series to Stream on Netflix

"The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem" - the award winning historical series is coming to audiences in selected territories including the US, UK, France and Spain and will be available on Netflix starting on May 20th.

Adapted from the best-selling novel by the same name, written by Sarit Yishai-Levi, the series is produced by yes TV and Artza Productions, and stars Michael Aloni (Shtisel), Hila Saada (Beauty and the Baker), Itzik Cohen (Fauda), Yuval Scharf (McMafia), Mali Levi (The Angel) and introduces newcomer Swell Ariel Or who plays Luna Ermosa, the titled Beauty Queen of Jerusalem.

In a local first - Aloni dubbed his own character, Gabriel, into English for international viewers.

Set in the early-mid 20th century, The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem brings to life the story of a family set against the backdrop of the Ottoman Empire and The British Mandate. The series, which begins in 1917, is a vibrant, passionate, and heartbreaking story interwoven with Judeo-Spanish traditions and the history of a fledgling country.

The costume period melodrama won four awards at the Israeli TV Academy Awards, which were held last month - including Best Daily Drama. It is one of the most ambitious Israeli series to date, and was shot throughout the country including historical locations in Jerusalem, Safed and other cities.

The first season of THE FAMILY saga will air on Netflix in two parts - each consisting of 10 episodes, starting on May 20th and July 29th respectively.

Production of season 2 will begin in early June.

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem was created by Shlomo Mashiach, Ester Namdar Tamam and Oded Davidoff. The series is written by Shlomo Mashiach (Your Honor), directed by Oded Davidoff and produced by Artza's Dafna Prenner and Shai Eines.

The multi-language series is distributed by yes Studios, the Tel Aviv-based producer and distributor behind Fauda, Your Honor, Shtisel, On the Spectrum etc.