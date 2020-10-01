THE BACHELORETTE Premieres October 13 on ABC

Join Bachelor Nation for a night under the stars.

Should you choose to forgo your individual ... plans, join Bachelor Nation for a night under the stars for the first-ever premiere event for "The Bachelorette," celebrating the highly anticipated 16th season on TUESDAY, OCT. 13. In a coordinated effort with POPSUGAR and Youtube TV, the exclusive drive-in experience in Los Angeles will offer 200 guests the opportunity to watch Clare begin her journey from the comfort of their cars, in advance of the televised West Coast airing later that evening.

Upon arrival, guests will be serenaded by a live DJ, quizzed on Bachelorette-themed trivia, welcomed in style through a grand entrance-worthy photo opportunity, and greeted with special introductions by Clare Crawley and Chris Harrison. Date night dinner, snacks and treats will also be provided, and more surprises bestowed onto lucky guests, delivered straight to their cars for an unforgettable group date night.

Bachelor Nation's biggest fans will have the opportunity to sign up for this exclusive event beginning in October. Additional information on how to attend will be released at a later date. Strict safety guidelines will be implemented and enforced at all times.

Clare Crawley will finally embark on her journey to find her soul mate as "The Bachelorette" returns for its sizzling 16th season on a new night. After putting Juan Pablo in his place on the memorable, 18th season finale of "The Bachelor," and gaining a new sense of resolve and self-worth, Clare is more than ready to put her romantic disappointments in the rearview mirror and start a wild ride to find her happily ever after that will have all of Bachelor Nation talking. The season premiere of "The Bachelorette" airs TUESDAY, OCT. 13 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelorette" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.

Photo Credit: ABC / Maarten de Boer

