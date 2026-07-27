TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMA Clip to Star Einbinder, Anderson

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A new clip has arrived from TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMA, the upcoming film from director Jane Schoenbrun starring Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson. The film is set to arrive in theaters August 7.

IN THEATERS AUGUST 7TH

Written and Directed by Jane Schoenbrun (I SAW THE TV GLOW)

Starring Hannah Einbinder, Gillian Anderson, Jack Haven, Eva Victor, and Sarah Sherman

After years of slapdash sequels and waning fandom, the Camp Miasma slasher franchise is handed over to an enthusiastic young director for resurrection. But when she visits the original's star, a now-reclusive actress shrouded in mystery, the two women fall into a blood-soaked world of desire, fear, and delirium.

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