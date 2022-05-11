TAMRON HALL to Celebrate 500th Episode

Recently nominated for four Daytime Emmy awards, the nationally syndicated daytime talk show "Tamron Hall" will air its 500th episode tomorrow, Thursday, May 12.

Tamron celebrates 500 episodes! Arsenio Hall turns the tables on Tamron and asks her the questions! Plus, Kim Fields stops by to talk about her Netflix series "The Upshaws." Also, a man living in his car who raised money for the homeless by walking more than 500 miles to his dream college in Boston. And, special surprises.

The third season of "Tamron Hall" features one-on-one interviews with newsmakers, changemakers, visionaries and people doing extraordinary things in their community and on the front lines. Her recent one-on-ones include a powerful hour-long interview with actress/writer/director/producer Issa Rae; New Edition, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor; former First Lady and best-selling author Michelle Obama.

The show has also featured Oscar-award-winning actress Halle Berry; poet, activist and Time's 2020 Person of the Year Amanda Gorman; supermodel, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Iman; COUNTRY MUSIC superstar LeAnn Rimes; TV's original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter; actress Mary J. Blige; political powerhouse Huma Abedin; #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke; and many more.

The Emmy-winning nationally syndicated daytime talk show, which has been renewed for a fourth (2022-2023) and fifth (2023-2024) season, is a destination to discuss, dissect and deliberate about the issues of the day.

Hall leads conversations on timely topics like mask mandates and critical race theory in the classroom, making sure to spotlight the viewpoints of parents, educators, and caregivers; as Americans quit their jobs in record numbers IN SEARCH OF more money, flexibility and happiness, Hall puts her spin on "The Great Resignation" with a provocative exchange; tackles the world of parenting, hearing from brave women who fear they suffer from so-called mom rage; and shares advice for moms and DADS dealing with terrifying toddler tantrums and public meltdown horrors.

The show also provides helpful tips and takeaways about everything from how to be more confident to how to find love and how to harness the power of laughter.

"Tamron Hall" is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.

Photo: ABC/Jeff Neira