TAMRON HALL Hits Its Most-Watched Week Since January With Over 1 Million Viewers on All 5 Days of the Week
“Tamron Hall” averaged over 1 million Total Viewers on all 5 days of the week.
During the week of Nov. 14, 2022, "Tamron Hall" hit its most-watched week (1.072 million Total Viewers) since January - since the week of 1/31/22. "Tamron Hall" grew for the 2nd consecutive week in Total Viewers (+5% - 1.072 million vs. 1.023 million) and held even week to week in Households (0.7 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.3 rating).
"Tamron Hall" averaged over 1 million Total Viewers on all 5 days of the week: Monday (1.034 million), Tuesday (1.051 million), Wednesday (1.110 million), Thursday (1.135 million) and Friday (1.031 million).
For the 5th straight week, "Tamron Hall" built over the comparable week last year (11/15/21) in Households (+17% - 0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating) and Total Viewers (+19% - 1.072 million vs. 902,000), while holding even year to year among Women 25-54 (0.3 rating).
Thursday's broadcast of "Tamron Hall" (on 11/17/22) tied the show's highest-rated telecast on any day so far this season in Households (0.8 rating) and stood as the show's 2nd most-watched telecast (1.135 million) of the season. Thursday's episode featured GRAMMY® Award winner Macy Gray and Slutty Vegan founder Pinkey Cole.
"Tamron Hall" is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.
