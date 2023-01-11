TAMRON HALL Grows Year to Year for the 11th Consecutive Week in Total Viewers

During the week of Dec. 26, 2022, "Tamron Hall" grew year over year for the 11th consecutive week in Total Viewers (+14% - 1.078 million vs. 944,000 on w/o 12/27/21) and for the 10th time in 11 weeks in Households (+17% - 0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating).

"Tamron Hall" grew over the prior week by 6% in Total Viewers (1.078 million vs. 1.015 million) and held even week to week in Households (0.7 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.3 rating).

"Tamron Hall" averaged over 1 million Total Viewers on all 5 days of the week: Monday (1.135 million), Tuesday (1.089 million), Wednesday (1.070 million), Thursday (1.051 million) and Friday (1.045 million).

On average for the 2022-2023 season, "Tamron Hall" ranks among the Top 5 highest-rated syndicated talk shows in Households (0.7 rating - No. 5 tie).

"Tamron Hall" is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

Photo: ABC/Jeff Neira