Swedish Original Series ANXIOUS PEOPLE Coming to Netflix

In October 2019 it was announced that Anxious People, the novel by bestseller author Fredrik Backman, will become a Swedish Netflix original series. The series will be produced by FLX, the production company behind Quicksand and newly released Love & Anarchy.

Production has recently started and today Netflix announces the cast. Alfred Svensson (The 100 Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared, Sunny Side) will play the lead role as Jack and his dad, Jim, is played by Dan Ekborg. The rest of the ensemble consists of: Leif Andrée, Sascha Zacharias, Carla Sehn, Petrina Solange, Marika Lagercrantz, Anna Granath, Per Andersson, Sofia Ledarp, Shima Niavarani, Lottie Ejebrant and Vera Herngren.

Anxious People is an unreasonably riotous comedy about a hostage drama during an open house. A failed bank robber locks himself in with an over-enthusiastic real estate agent, two bitter IKEA-addicts, a pregnant woman, a suicidal multi-millionaire and a damn rabbit. In the end the robber gives up and lets everyone go, but when the police storm the apartment it is...empty.

In a series of dysfunctional testimonies afterwards, THE WITNESSES all tell their version of what really happened, whereupon a classic puzzle mystery develops around the questions: How did the robber manage to escape? Why is everyone so angry? And: What is WRONG with people these days?

