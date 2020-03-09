SundanceTV's THE SPLIT Premieres May 21

SUNDANCETVs fast-paced, multi-layered drama The Split is set to return on Wednesday, May 21 at 12 AM ET.

Helmed by award-winning writer Abi Morgan (The Iron Lady) and executive producer Jane Featherstone (Chernobyl) , this witty examination of modern marriage explores the often-complex realities that bind families together and tears them apart. The series follows the three Defoe sisters, Hannah (Nicola Walker, River, Last Tango In Halifax), Nina (Annabel Scholey, Being Human) and Rose (Fiona Button, Lip Service) and their formidable mother Ruth (Deborah Findlay, Leaving).

At the end of the first season, Hannah's formerly rock-solid marriage was beginning to crack following the devastating revelation of Nathan's (Stephen Mangan) affair. For the rest of the family, and Hannah, joy had turned to tragedy as estranged father Oscar (Anthony Head) passed away the night of Rose and James' (Rudi Dharmalingam, Our Girl) wedding. Struggling with the grief of losing her father for the second time in her life and with Christie (Barry Atsma) having made his feelings for her clear, Hannah was torn between her past and the promise of a different future.

Now the Defoes are back, at newly merged law firm Noble Hale Defoe, and as former rivals now find themselves on the same side of the table, Hannah's latest case is set to put NHD firmly on the map. Meanwhile, Rose and James return from their honeymoon with ambitions to start their own family and Nina teeters on the edge, as the consequences of her erratic behavior finally catch up with her. Ruth, now forced out from her role as head of THE FAMILY firm, must search for a new purpose in her life.

Created and written by Abi Morgan, The Split is produced by Sister Pictures for BBC One, co-produced with SundanceTV, and was re-commissioned by Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, and Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content. Series Two is executive produced by Sister Pictures Founder Jane Featherstone (Broadchurch, Humans, River), writer and creator Abi Morgan (River, Suffragette, The Hour), Lucy Dyke (Black Mirror, Ripper Street) and Lucy Richer for the BBC. Paula van der Oest boards as director with Natasha Romaniuk producing.





