Stitched Up Heart Release New Single 'Warrior'

Female fronted hard-rock band Stitched Up Heart have just released their new track "Warrior" today. Check out the lyric video on YouTube. The track is off of the band's forthcoming full-length album Darkness out spring 2020 via RED MUSIC.

"This song is dedicated to the soldiers who sacrifice everything to protect the ones they love," states Stitched Up Heart frontwoman Alecia "Mixi" Demner. "To those who have seen things they can never come back from. To those who will defend no matter what the cost."

In support of the release of "Warrior", the band is partnering up with Guitars For Vets, a non-profit/charity, by selling a "Warrior" t-shirt. The t-shirts are available for purchase. "Guitars for Vets is proud to partner with Red Music and Stitched Up Heart to help bring awareness to the physical, emotional and spiritual challenges that our Veterans face as a result of their service for us. We applaud Stitched Up Heart for bringing the healing power of music to their fans and beyond as we welcome them to the team as G4V Ambassadors," co-founder of the organization, Patrick Nettesheim, states about the partnership.

Stitched Up Heart recently announce that they will be joining Steel Panther as direct support on their North American tour. Tickets are available for purchase on Stitched Up Heart's website, HERE.

The band is gearing up to release their highly anticipated sophomore album, Darkness, out Spring 2020 via RED MUSIC. Listen to "Lost" feat. Sully Erna of Godsmack, "Darkness", and "Problems" off the upcoming full-length album, which was produced by From First To Last singer/guitarist, Matt Good (producer of Asking Alexandria and Hollywood Undead).

Darkness is the follow up album to the Stitched Up Heart's debut album Never Alone, which charted at #7 on Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart, #14 on Billboard Independent Albums chart, #23 on Billboard Top Albums chart and at #4 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart. The album features the hit track, "Monster, which peaked at #25 on Billboard's Active Rock chart and #27 on the Mainstream Rock Songs Chart. Additionally, the band has clocked in over 9 million US streams to date and received praise from outlets such as Billboard, Alternative Press, Revolver, Loudwire and more.

Listen to "Warrior" below.

STITCHED UP HEART TOUR DATES

Headline Dates

11/12/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

11/13/19 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

11/15/19 - Pekin, IL - Twisted Spoke Saloon

11/16/19 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory

11/18/19 - Ottawa, Canada - The Brass Monkey

11/19/19 - Quebec, Canada - L'ANTI Bar & Spectacles

11/21/19 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

11/22/19 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

11/23/19 - Scanton, PA - Stage West

w/Steel Panther

11/24/19 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

11/26/19 & 11/27/19 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

11/29/19 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

11/30/19 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

12/2/19 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Rebel

12/3/19 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

12/4/19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

12/6/19 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

12/7/19 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

12/8/19 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

12/10/19 - Madison, WI The Sylvee

12/11/19 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

12/13/19 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

12/14/19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

12/15/19 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer





