The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles (BAFTA Los Angeles) is pleased to announce that multi BAFTA-winning actor and comedian Steve Coogan will receive the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy Presented by Jaguar Land Rover at the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards. He joins previously announced honoree Jane Fonda, who will receive the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film Presented by Cunard, and Jackie Chan, who will receive the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment.

The British Academy Britannia Awards is BAFTA's biggest event outside of the U.K. This year's ceremony will take place on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and will be presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover North America.

"Throughout his three-decade career, Coogan has mastered the art of making people laugh and continues to entertain audiences with his brilliant portrayal of comedic characters. His most popular creation - the politically incorrect media personality, Alan Partridge - garnered him worldwide recognition as one of the greatest TV characters," said BAFTA Los Angeles CEO, Chantal Rickards. "Coogan's countless achievements make him an incredibly deserving recipient of this year's Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy. We look forward to honoring him in October."

The Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy Presented by Jaguar Land Rover recognizes talent whose popularity and cultural impact exemplifies the uniquely transcendent quality of excellent comedy.

Coogan landed his first job as an impersonator and comic on the satirical TV series, Spitting Image. In 1992, he won the Perrier Award for his show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. While appearing on various shows on BBC Radio 4, the iconic British institution that is Alan Partridge was born. The character moved from radio to TV and over the years has picked up a number of BAFTAs and British Comedy Awards. The latest series of Mid Morning Matters aired on Sky Atlantic in February 2016 with critical acclaim and was followed by mockumentary special, Scissored Isle for Sky in late May. Alan Partridge's second book, Alan Partridge: Nomad was released in October 2016. Earlier this year, This Time with Alan Partridge aired on BBC One to rave reviews.

Other TV appearances include Saxondale in 2006, Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2007, The Simpsons in 2012, Happyish in 2015 and The Trip in 2010, 2014 and 2017. Coogan won the BAFTA for Best Male Comedy Performance in 2011 for his performance in The Trip, and the third series aired on Sky Atlantic in May 2017 to much critical acclaim. He is currently filming the next instalment in the series, The Trip to Greece, with Rob Brydon.

For his work in TV and Film, Coogan has won seven BAFTA Awards and seven British Comedy Awards. Most recently, he won the BAFTA for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for Alan Partridge's Scissored Isle in 2017. This year, he was nominated for a BAFTA Film Award for Best Actor for his role in the critically acclaimed Stan & Ollie, starring opposite John C. Reilly.

Coogan's film career includes five films with Michael Winterbottom and performances in The Parole Officer, 24 Hour Party People, Acand Bull Story, Night at the Museum, Tropic Thunder, In the Loop, The Look of Love, Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, Despicable Me 2 and 3 and Philomena. Coogan was recognized for his role as producer and co-writer for Philomena, winning the BAFTA Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in addition to being nominated for Best British Film and Best Film. The film was also nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Film and Best Adapted Screenplay.

His upcoming films include Michel Winterbottom's Greed for Sony Pictures, voicing a role in the animated film The Adventures of Drunky co-starring Sam Rockwell, Jeffrey Tambor and Nina Arianda and Hot Air, opposite Neve Campbell and Skylar Austin.

For the second year, BritBox will stream the annual British Academy Britannia Awards live to U.S. and Canada as part of a multi-year partnership between BAFTA Los Angeles and the subscription service from BBC Studios and ITV. World-renowned television and event production company Done + Dusted will produce the ceremony.

The Britannia Awards are BAFTA Los Angeles' highest accolades, recognizing both outstanding British talent, and exceptional international talent by virtue of their strong connection to British entertainment through their body of work. Known to be an enjoyable evening that captures a unique blend of sincerity and British irreverence, the evening also serves to celebrate the long-standing collaboration between the British and American industries. Proceeds from the event support BAFTA's Access for All campaign, a range of impactful educational initiatives created to provide a foot-in-the-door and a pathway to success for talented individuals, uninhibited by background, demographics or personal circumstance.

Photo credit: Thomas Laisne





Related Articles View More TV Stories