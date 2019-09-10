Stephen King's THE INSTITUTE Will Be Developed as a Limited Series

Deadline reports that David E. Kelley and Jack Bender will adapt Stephen King's "The Institute" for television. The show will be produced by Spyglass Media Group in their first ever television acquisition.

Both Bender and Kelley will executive produce the adaptation; the former will direct and the latter will write.

"Having the opportunity to work on a new and brilliant book by Stephen King is an absolute privilege," said Lauren Whitney, Skyglass' President of Television. "We are thrilled to collaborate with this dream team, including the incomparable David E. Kelley, and Jack Bender, the architect behind this project, whose extensive directing and executive producing credits speak for themselves. After such a competitive pursuit, we have big plans for The Institute here at Spyglass."

King said, "I'm delighted to be working with Jack and David, the creative team behind Mr. Mercedes. We think alike, and I believe The Institute is going to be a great success."

Said Bender, "I am thrilled to be working with Spyglass Media and couldn't be more excited that we'll be starting with Stephen King's extraordinary new book The Institute. Continuing to work with David Kelley only adds to the brilliance I am surrounded by."

Said Kelley, "It's a privilege and a joy to be able to team with Stephen and Jack again. Stephen has written yet another compelling and brilliant book. I cannot wait to jump in."

David E. Kelley works on "Big Little Lies"; Bender is known for his time working on "Lost."

Read the original story on Deadline.





