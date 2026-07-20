Stassi Schroeder Returns to Reality TV in HOUSE OF STASSI on Freeform

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Hulu posted the official trailer for HOUSE OF STASSI, a new reality series centered on Stassi Schroeder as she attempts a return to public life. The footage frames that comeback as anything but straightforward, with the trailer suggesting that the pressure of being back on camera puts her closest relationships under significant strain.

Schroeder is a familiar face in reality television, known for her years on Bravo programming. HOUSE OF STASSI marks her return to the genre after a period away from the spotlight, with the new series positioning her personal life and inner circle as its central focus.

HOUSE OF STASSI premieres July 29 on Freeform, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu. The series joins a growing slate of reality programming on the platform, which has recently featured titles including GET REAL, a talk format series that has already covered HOUSE OF STASSI among other Hulu reality titles.

The trailer positions the series as a candid look at what returning to public life actually costs, with Schroeder's relationships serving as the emotional core of the show rather than any single dramatic storyline.

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