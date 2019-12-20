Starz Cancels SWEETBITTER After Two Seasons

Deadline reports that "Sweetbitter" has been canceled on Starz.

The series was based on Stephanie Danler's bestselling book of the same name.

Sweetbitter followed 22-year-old Tess, played by Ella Purnell, who, shortly after arriving in New York City, lands a job at a celebrated downtown restaurant. Swiftly introduced to the world of drugs, alcohol, love, lust, dive bars and fine dining, she learns to navigate the chaotically alluring yet punishing life she has stumbled upon.

Caitlin FitzGerald, Tom Sturridge, Paul Sparks, Evan Jonigkeit, Eden Epstein, Jasmine Mathews and Daniyar made up the rest of the cast. The series finished airing its second and final season in August.

