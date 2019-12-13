Stars of Impractical Jokers Announce Summer 2020 Comedy Tour
The Tenderloins, creators and stars of truTV's hit show Impractical Jokers, announced today a brand new comedy tour called "The Scoopski Potatoes Tour." Launching Summer 2020, the 30+ city tour is produced by Outback Presents, as well as Live Nation. Off the heels of the Season 2 renewal of their new game show "The Misery Index," the Season 9 pickup of "Impractical Jokers," and their sold-out global tour "Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour," The Tenderloins are excited to bring new videos and jokes to comedy fans across the nation.
Pre-sale tickets are available December 13, 2019 @ 12pm local and can be found at thetenderloins.com/tour.
"The Scoopski Potatoes Tour" will be kicking off in Albany, NY on July 8, 2020, visiting such markets as Pittsburgh, PA; Minneapolis, MN; New Orleans, LA; Portland, OR among many others.
James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulcano have been making audiences laugh on IMPRACTICAL JOKERS since 2011, and will reach a 200 episode milestone in February 2020. IMPRACTICAL JOKERS is a top 5 comedy on cable, and truTV's longest-running & top-rated original comedy.
Ahead of this new tour, the guys will be setting sail on their fourth annual "Impractical Jokers Cruise" on the Norwegian Pearl on February 10-14, 2020 with Sixthman. Additionally, their highly-anticipated first feature film, directed by Funny or Die's Chris Henchy, will premiere early 2020.
For more information and a full list of "The Scoopski Potatoes Tour" tour stops see below or visit impracticaljokers.com
The Scoopski Potatoes Tour Schedule (2020):
Wednesday, July 08 Albany, NY
Times Union Center
Friday, July 10 Syracuse, NY
Oncenter War Memorial Arena
Sunday, July 12 Mansfield, MA
Xfinity Center
Wednesday, July 15 Green Bay, WI
Resch Center
Thursday, July 16 Minneapolis, MN
Target Center
Friday, July 17 St. Louis, MO
Enterprise Center
Saturday, July 18 Kansas City, MO
Sprint Center
Sunday, July 19 Sioux Falls, SD
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Wednesday, July 22 Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena
Thursday, July 23 Boise, ID
ExtraMile Arena
Friday, July 24 Portland, OR
Moda Center
Sunday, July 26 Costa Mesa, CA
Orange County Fair - Pacific Amphitheatre
Wednesday, July 29 Lincoln, NE
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Thursday, July 30 Wichita, KS
INTRUST Bank Arena
Friday, July 31 Oklahoma City, OK
Chesapeake Energy Arena
Saturday, August 1 Fort Worth, TX
Dickies Arena
Sunday, August 2 Austin, TX
Frank Erwin Center
Wednesday, August 5 New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center
Thursday, August 6 Pensacola, FL
Pensacola Bay Center
Friday, August 7 Jacksonville, FL
Vystar Veteran Memorial Arena
Saturday, August 8 Duluth, GA
Infinite Energy Center
Sunday, August 9 Charlotte, NC
PNC Music Pavilion
Wednesday, August 12 Wilkes-Barre, PA
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Thursday, August 13 Norfolk, VA
Scope Arena
Friday, August 14 Philadelphia, PA
Mann Center for the Performing Arts
Saturday, August 15 Pittsburgh, PA
PPG Paints Arena
Sunday, August 16 Bristow, VA
Jiffy Lube Live