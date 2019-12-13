Stars of Impractical Jokers Announce Summer 2020 Comedy Tour

The Tenderloins, creators and stars of truTV's hit show Impractical Jokers, announced today a brand new comedy tour called "The Scoopski Potatoes Tour." Launching Summer 2020, the 30+ city tour is produced by Outback Presents, as well as Live Nation. Off the heels of the Season 2 renewal of their new game show "The Misery Index," the Season 9 pickup of "Impractical Jokers," and their sold-out global tour "Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour," The Tenderloins are excited to bring new videos and jokes to comedy fans across the nation.

Pre-sale tickets are available December 13, 2019 @ 12pm local and can be found at thetenderloins.com/ tour .

"The Scoopski Potatoes Tour" will be kicking off in Albany, NY on July 8, 2020, visiting such markets as Pittsburgh, PA; Minneapolis, MN; New Orleans, LA; Portland, OR among many others.

James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulcano have been making audiences laugh on IMPRACTICAL JOKERS since 2011, and will reach a 200 episode milestone in February 2020. IMPRACTICAL JOKERS is a top 5 comedy on cable, and truTV's longest-running & top-rated original comedy.

Ahead of this new tour, the guys will be setting sail on their fourth annual "Impractical Jokers Cruise" on the Norwegian Pearl on February 10-14, 2020 with Sixthman. Additionally, their highly-anticipated first feature film, directed by Funny or Die's Chris Henchy, will premiere early 2020.

For more information and a full list of "The Scoopski Potatoes Tour" tour stops see below or visit impracticaljokers.com

The Scoopski Potatoes Tour Schedule (2020):

Wednesday, July 08 Albany, NY

Times Union Center

Friday, July 10 Syracuse, NY

Oncenter War Memorial Arena

Sunday, July 12 Mansfield, MA

Xfinity Center

Wednesday, July 15 Green Bay, WI

Resch Center

Thursday, July 16 Minneapolis, MN

Target Center

Friday, July 17 St. Louis, MO

Enterprise Center

Saturday, July 18 Kansas City, MO

Sprint Center

Sunday, July 19 Sioux Falls, SD

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Wednesday, July 22 Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Smart Home Arena

Thursday, July 23 Boise, ID

ExtraMile Arena

Friday, July 24 Portland, OR

Moda Center

Sunday, July 26 Costa Mesa, CA

Orange County Fair - Pacific Amphitheatre

Wednesday, July 29 Lincoln, NE

Pinnacle Bank Arena

Thursday, July 30 Wichita, KS

INTRUST Bank Arena

Friday, July 31 Oklahoma City, OK

Chesapeake Energy Arena

Saturday, August 1 Fort Worth, TX

Dickies Arena

Sunday, August 2 Austin, TX

Frank Erwin Center

Wednesday, August 5 New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Center

Thursday, August 6 Pensacola, FL

Pensacola Bay Center

Friday, August 7 Jacksonville, FL

Vystar Veteran Memorial Arena

Saturday, August 8 Duluth, GA

Infinite Energy Center

Sunday, August 9 Charlotte, NC

PNC Music Pavilion

Wednesday, August 12 Wilkes-Barre, PA

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Thursday, August 13 Norfolk, VA

Scope Arena

Friday, August 14 Philadelphia, PA

Mann Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, August 15 Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena

Sunday, August 16 Bristow, VA

Jiffy Lube Live





