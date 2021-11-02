Spike Lee To Moderate 'Will Smith: An Evening Of Stories With Friends'

Academy AwardÂ® winner, Spike Lee, will moderate the upcoming event WILL SMITH: An Evening of Stories with Friends, taking place on November 9, 2021 at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY. The event is in support of the upcoming release of the upcoming memoir Will (on sale November 9). Tickets are available to purchase now at THE KINGS Theatre box office or via Ticketmaster here.

WILL SMITH: An Evening of Stories with Friends will launch in Smith's hometown of Philadelphia, PA on November 8th and also includes stops in Chicago, London, and Los Angeles. For the first time, Smith opens up fully about his life, tracing his learning curve to a place where outer success, inner happiness, and human connection are aligned. Joined by special guests, this will be an unforgettable evening sharing the profound journey that self-knowledge brings.

Fitbit is the title tour sponsor in support of Smith's path towards growth, his recent fitness journey, and the many "steps" that go into an international book tour.

Each ticket for WILL SMITH: An Evening of Stories with Friends includes a copy of Will Smith's memoir, Will, written with the help of Mark Manson, author of the multimillion-copy bestseller The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck.

Will Smith is an actor, producer, and musician, and a two-time Academy Award nominee and Grammy and NAACP award winner, who has enjoyed a diverse career encompassing films, television shows, and multi-platinum albums. He holds many box office records, including the most consecutive $100 million-grossing movies (eight). He and his wife founded the Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation to improve lives by providing invaluable resources to accelerate the growth of initiatives that focus on deepening individual and collective empowerment in the areas of arts and education, social empowerment, health and wellness, and sustainability.

Will Smith's transformation from a fearful child in a tense West Philadelphia home to one of the biggest rap stars of his era and then one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood history, with a string of box office successes that will likely never be broken, is an epic tale of inner transformation and outer triumph, and WILL tells it astonishingly well. But it's only half the story.

Will Smith thought, with good reason, that he had won at life: not only was his own success unparalleled, his whole family was at the pinnacle of the entertainment world. Only they didn't see it that way: they felt more like star performers in his circus, a seven-days-a-week job they hadn't signed up for. It turned out Will Smith's education wasn't nearly over.

This memoir is the product of a profound journey of self-knowledge, a reckoning with ALL THAT your will can get you and ALL THAT it can leave behind. WILL is the story of how one person mastered his own emotions, written in a way that can help everyone else do the same. Few of us will know the pressure of performing on the world's biggest stages for the highest of stakes, but we can all understand that the fuel that works for one stage of our journey might have to be changed if we want to make it all the way home.

The combination of genuine wisdom of universal value and a LIFE STORY that is preposterously entertaining, even astonishing, puts WILL the book, like its author, in a category by itself.

Photo Credit: Jason Bell