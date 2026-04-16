Sofia Carson Will Host the 2026 Scientific and Technical Academy Awards

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Actor, producer, and singer Sofia Carson will host the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Scientific and Technical Awards presentation on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. During the evening, she will present 15 achievements, which were previously announced in February.

Awarded since 1931, the Academy’s Scientific and Technical Awards honor the individuals and companies whose discoveries and innovations have contributed significantly to motion pictures. These awards include the Scientific and Technical Service Award, the Technical Achievement Award and the Scientific and Engineering Award.

Carson appeared in the Descendants franchise as Evie, the daughter of the Evil Queen. She has since starred in five consecutive globally #1 Netflix films, including “Purple Hearts,” “Carry-On,” “The Life List” and “My Oxford Year,” with two films on “Netflix’s Most Watched of All Time” list.

A multi-platinum recording artist with more than 4 billion streams worldwide, she performed the Academy Award-nominated song “Applause,” written by Diane Warren for the film “Tell It Like a Woman,” alongside Warren at the 95th Oscars.

Photo Credit: Nino Munoz