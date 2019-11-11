Smithsonian Channel's 'In Color' Series Transform Decades of Black and White

Smithsonian Channel is transforming decades of black and white, bringing historic figures and events into the full-color world they lived in season three of the beloved series AMERICA IN COLOR as well as in the new series BRITAIN IN COLOR on Nov. 17.

America in Color premieres Sunday, November 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In the first half of the 20th century, America transformed from a young country on the rise into a global superpower. It's a decisive period in our nation's history that has only been revisited in black and white...until now. Using digital colorization technology, Smithsonian Channel presents over 50 vibrant years of good times and great despair, technological triumphs and natural disasters, and global villains and national heroes.

Britain in Color premieres Sunday, November 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The early half of the 20th century was an era of great power, leadership, and transformation for Britain. The British Empire controlled over a quarter of the earth's land, the Royal Family struggled to rebrand itself in order to save the monarchy, and Winston Churchill boosted morale and resolve in the nation's deepest moment of need. Using cutting-edge digital technology, witness the dramatic stories of kings, queens, colonists, and a maverick prime minister, presented entirely in color.





