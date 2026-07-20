Simon Cowell Reveals Who Still Makes Him Starstruck on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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Simon Cowell sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW and revealed which celebrity or celebrities still manage to leave him starstruck, a candid admission from one of the entertainment industry's most famously unflappable figures. The moment, drawn from a clip posted to the show's YouTube channel, centers on Cowell acknowledging that even after decades at the top of the industry, certain names or encounters still carry a particular weight for him.

Cowell is one of the most recognized figures in the global talent competition space, known for his roles as a judge and producer on franchises including AMERICAN IDOL, THE X FACTOR, and AMERICA'S GOT TALENT. His reputation for blunt, unfiltered assessments of performers has made him a defining presence in the industry for more than two decades, which makes his admission of starstruck moments a notable departure from his public persona.

The exchange with Hudson offered a natural pairing for the conversation. Hudson, an EGOT winner herself, has built THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW into a platform where guests frequently offer more personal and unguarded reflections than they might in other settings. Cowell's willingness to name someone who still impresses him fits that pattern.

Cowell's visit is part of a broader run of appearances on the program. In a related segment covered by BroadwayWorld, Cowell also spoke with Hudson about what he believes it takes to succeed in the entertainment industry, touching on the qualities and circumstances he associates with lasting careers.

More on The Jennifer Hudson Show Recent Articles Debbie Allen Shares Life Lessons on Success and Legacy on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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