Showtime to Air Television Premieres of FIVE FEET APART, ON THE BASIS OF SEX and THE UPSIDE

Today, Showtime announced that it will air the television premieres of Five Feet Apart on Monday, December 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, On the Basis of Sex starring Oscar® nominee Felicity Jones and Golden Globe® nominee Armie Hammer on Wednesday, January 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and The Upside starring Kevin Hart and Oscar nominee Bryan Cranston on Saturday, January 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

On the Basis of Sex is inspired by the true story of a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Felicity Jones) who faces adversity and numerous obstacles in her fight for equal rights. Directed by Mimi Leder (The Leftovers, Deep Impact) from an original screenplay by Daniel Stiepleman, the film is produced by Participant Media, in association with Alibaba Pictures. It was distributed by Focus Features. Robert Cort and Jonathan King serve as producers. Jeff Skoll, Daniel Stiepleman, Betsy Danbury and Karen Loop are executive producers.

Directed by Justin Baldoni (Jane the Virgin), Five Feet Apart is inspired by real life couple Dalton and Katie Prager who both suffered from cystic fibrosis. The film stars Haley Lu Richardson (Columbus) and Cole Sprouse (Riverdale). The film earned multiple nominations for both stars at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards and the 2019 Teen Choice Awards. Sprouse won the 2019 People's Choice Award for Favorite Drama Movie Star for his role. The film is based on a screenplay by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis and produced by Cathy Schulman and Baldoni. Five Feet Apart is produced by CBS Films, Welle Entertainment and Wayfarer Entertainment and distributed by CBS Films and Lionsgate.

The Upside is director Neil Burger's heartfelt comedy about a recently paroled ex-convict (Kevin Hart) who strikes up an unlikely friendship with a paralyzed billionaire (Bryan Cranston). The film also stars Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, Golden Globe winner Julianna Margulies and Aja Naomi King. The Upside is based on an original screenplay by Jon Hartmere and the film Intouchables by Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache. The film is produced by Escape Artists and distributed by STX Films and Lantern Entertainment. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch serve as producers.

Network subscribers will also be able to watch the films across all platforms including Showtime ON DEMAND®, Showtime ANYTIME® and the Showtime stand-alone streaming service.

