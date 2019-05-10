Showtime Releases All Four Episodes OfÂ WU-TANG CLAN: OF MICS AND MEN

SHOWTIME has released all four episodes of the highly anticipated docuseries WU-TANG CLAN: OF MICS AND MENearly to its subscribers. The WU-TANG CLAN: OF MICS AND MEN episodes are available now for on-demand streaming or download on the Showtime and Showtime ANYTIME apps and on partner on-demand platforms. The four-part limited docuseries from filmmaker Sacha Jenkins (BURN MOTHERF*CKER, BURN!) will debut on air on Showtime tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT and continue to roll out new episodes every Friday.

As part of the series drop and in honor of the 25th anniversary of Wu-Tang Clan's breakout debut album Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), Showtime is offering fans the opportunity to receive an extended 36-day free trial to its streaming service. Available to new customers only, fans can visitshowtime.com/wutang to sign up. The offer expires on May 31.

WU-TANG CLAN: OF MICS AND MEN follows the founding members - RZA, GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon the Chef, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Masta Killa and Cappadonna - many of whom were childhood friends in the hardscrabble world of '70s and '80s Staten Island and Brooklyn. It's a look back on their careers, combining intimate and reflective interviews from each of the nine living members with never-before-seen archival footage and performances. Their ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit brought them together to overcome the poverty, violence and oppression of their neighborhoods. But it was music and their shared lyrical genius that allowed them to form the most recognized musical movement in the world, all while walking the treacherous tightrope that links business with brotherhood. The docuseries is a Mass Appeal production in association with Endeavor Content. Peter J. Scalettar, Peter Bittenbender and Sacha Jenkins serve as executive producers.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.

Photo Credit: Kyle Christy





