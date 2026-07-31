Shaboozey Talks New Album 'The Outlaw Cherie Lee and Other Western Tales' and Film Dreams

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Shaboozey sat down inside Studio 1A on TODAY to discuss his fourth studio album, "The Outlaw Cherie Lee and Other Western Tales," walking through the inspiration behind the title and the western narrative that runs through the project. The conversation followed a performance he gave on the TODAY plaza earlier in the broadcast.

During the interview, Shaboozey explained the concept behind the album's companion comic book, which shares its name with the record and expands on the same story world he built for the music. He described how the visual and narrative elements of the comic tie directly into the themes explored on the album.

Shaboozey also spoke about his ambitions beyond music, telling TODAY he would like to move into filmmaking and eventually see "The Outlaw Cherie Lee and Other Western Tales" adapted into a full-length feature film. He framed the comic book as a potential bridge between the album's storytelling and a future screen adaptation.

The appearance gave viewers a look at how Shaboozey is building out a multimedia world around the new album, connecting the music, the comic book, and his stated interest in film into a single ongoing project.

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